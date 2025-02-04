More Foreign Banks Eligible to Participate in Foreign Exchange Trading in Russia

The number of friendly and neutral countries whose credit organizations and brokers will be admitted to trading in the Russian foreign exchange market and the derivatives market has increased to 40 in accordance with Directive No.160-r of 1 February 2025, the RF Government press office informs.

Representatives of Argentina, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Mexico, Nigeria, Tunisia and Laos will now be eligible to participate in foreign exchange trading.

The initial list of friendly and neutral countries was approved by the Government in September 2023. It consisted of more than 30 countries, including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as Brazil, Egypt, India, China, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, Türkiye and South Africa.

The directive is part of the implementation of new provisions of the federal law On Organised Trading adopted in July 2023. These provisions aim to increase the efficiency of direct conversion mechanisms for the national currencies of friendly and neutral countries and the establishment of direct exchange rates against the rouble to meet the Russian economy’s demand for settlements in the national currency.

The signed document amends Directive No.2530-r, dated September 20, 2023.

Photo: public source