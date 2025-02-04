SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Расширен перечень стран, банки которых смогут участвовать в валютных торгах в России
04.02.2025

More Foreign Banks Eligible to Participate in Foreign Exchange Trading in Russia

    • The number of friendly and neutral countries whose credit organizations and brokers will be admitted to trading in the Russian foreign exchange market and the derivatives market has increased to 40 in accordance with Directive No.160-r of 1 February 2025, the RF Government press office informs.

    Representatives of Argentina, Cambodia, Ethiopia, Mexico, Nigeria, Tunisia and Laos will now be eligible to participate in foreign exchange trading.

    The initial list of friendly and neutral countries was approved by the Government in September 2023. It consisted of more than 30 countries, including Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as Brazil, Egypt, India, China, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, Türkiye and South Africa.

    The directive is part of the implementation of new provisions of the federal law On Organised Trading adopted in July 2023. These provisions aim to increase the efficiency of direct conversion mechanisms for the national currencies of friendly and neutral countries and the establishment of direct exchange rates against the rouble to meet the Russian economy’s demand for settlements in the national currency.

    The signed document amends Directive No.2530-r, dated September 20, 2023.

    Photo: public source


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    No publications found


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    04.02.2025 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in December 2024 Up 19.5%
    31.01.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 0.5% in December
    28.01.2025 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 5.8% in December 2024
    28.01.2025 The first refrigerated container with Russian food products from Moscow to Dubai
    24.01.2025 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 10.9% in December 2024
    21.01.2025 TransContainer Expands Terminal Capacity in Perm
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    05.02.2025 Facilitated Import Procedures for Electronic Appliances Extended
    04.02.2025 More Foreign Banks Eligible to Participate in Foreign Exchange Trading in Russia
    13.01.2025 Export Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Set
    10.01.2025 Russia Introduces Export Dues for Leguminous Crops
    26.12.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Export Extended
    18.12.2024 Export Dues for Mineral Fertilizers Cut
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •