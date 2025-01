The Government of the Russian Federation has introduced export customs dues for some leguminous crops, the RF Federal Customs Service said in its social media account.

W.e.f. January 25, peas, chickpeas and lentils exported from Russia outside the Eurasian Economic Union will be subject to a 5% due.

Prior to this, flexible export dues ranging from 4% to 7% depending on the ruble exchange rate were applied to these commodities.

