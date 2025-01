Aleksey Lebedev was appointed CEO of Delo Management Company w.e.f. December 29, 2024, Delo Group said in a statement. The decision was made at the Group‘s EGM.

Ekaterina Lyakhova, who was CEO of Delo Management Company in November 2023 while continuing in her position with Rosatom State Corporation, will concentrate on developing Rosatom’s strategic business areas.

Photo: Delo Group