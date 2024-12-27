SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот портов Азово-Черноморского бассейна в апреле 2022
27.12.2024

Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Up 31.4% YoY in November 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    05.03.2024
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 3.5%
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in January 2024 declined by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    01.10.2024
    Russian Railways Freight Traffic Down 4% in January-September 2024
    In January-September 2024, Russian Railways loaded 889.7 mn tons of cargo, down 4% year-on-year. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024FREIGHTLoadingRussian Railways
    0
    25.01.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 4, 2023
    On week 4, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continue to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    04.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2024 Down 60.8%
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in March 2024 declined by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    29.08.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 35, 2023
    On week 35, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain on […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    03.04.2024
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2024 Up 47.6%
    The total cargo throughput via the Russian Caspian basin ports in February 2024 grew […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    27.12.2024 FESCO Expands Container Fleet to 200,000+ TEU
    27.12.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 42.7% in November
    26.12.2024 Container Terminal at Grozny Inaugurated
    26.12.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 33.9% in November 2024
    23.12.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 31% in November 2024
    19.12.2024 FESCO Establishes Viet Nam Subsidiary
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    26.12.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Export Extended
    18.12.2024 Export Dues for Mineral Fertilizers Cut
    17.12.2024 Russia and Azerbaijan Discuss Measures to Prevent Caspian from Shallowing
    05.12.2024 Customs Duties to Be Indexed
    04.12.2024 RF Federal Customs Service Acting IT Department Head Appointed
    03.12.2024 Russia Extends Temporary Ban on Petrol Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •