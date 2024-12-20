Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-October 2024

In January-October 2024, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union dropped 25.5% year-on-year down to 56.5 bn euro.

According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 17.2% during the period under report to 26.9 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 31.8% down to 29.6 bn euro.

In October 2024, exports from EU countries into Russia was down 5.6% year-on-year and up 8.4% month-on-month making 2.83 bn euro.

Imports from Russia into the EU declined 8.7% year-on-year and was on the previous month’s level at 3.13 bn euro in October 2024.

