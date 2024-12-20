SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Внешнеторговый оборот Россия – ЕС, 10 месяцев 2024
20.12.2024

Russia – EU Trade Turnover in January-October 2024

    • In January-October 2024, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union dropped 25.5% year-on-year down to 56.5 bn euro.

    According to Eurostat, exports from EU countries to Russia were down 17.2% during the period under report to 26.9 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 31.8% down to 29.6 bn euro.

    In October 2024, exports from EU countries into Russia was down 5.6% year-on-year and up 8.4% month-on-month making 2.83 bn euro.

    Imports from Russia into the EU declined 8.7% year-on-year and was on the previous month’s level at 3.13 bn euro in October 2024.

    Photo: public source


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    18.09.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 5.7% in August 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 5.7% year-on-year in August […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    19.11.2024
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in September 2024
    The sea ports in the Russian Arctic handled 6.8 mn tons of cargo in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ArcticPortsCargo
    0
    17.05.2024
    Russian Birch Logs Increasingly Popular with Foreign Importers
    During the first quarter of 2024, Russia exported 673 thousand cubic meters of timber […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportLogsTimber
    0
    17.07.2024
    Russia’s Export and Import in January-May 2024
    The trade turnover of the Russian Federation during January-May 2024 made $279.9 bn, 6.45 […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportImportTrade
    0
    29.08.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 35, 2023
    On week 35, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain on […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    11.06.2024
    Russian Baltic Ports in April 2024: Ore Up
    In April 2024, the Russian sea ports in the Baltic handled 21.7 mn tons, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    19.12.2024 FESCO Establishes Viet Nam Subsidiary
    18.12.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in October 2024 Down 35%
    16.12.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in October 2024 Up 32.1%
    13.12.2024 FESCO Adds Kenya Link to Its Indian Service
    11.12.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in October 2024
    09.12.2024 FESCO Launches Direct Vladivostok – Shanghai Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    18.12.2024 Export Dues for Mineral Fertilizers Cut
    17.12.2024 Russia and Azerbaijan Discuss Measures to Prevent Caspian from Shallowing
    05.12.2024 Customs Duties to Be Indexed
    04.12.2024 RF Federal Customs Service Acting IT Department Head Appointed
    03.12.2024 Russia Extends Temporary Ban on Petrol Export
    02.12.2024 Chief of Far Eastern Customs Administration Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •