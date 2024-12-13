SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Экспорт зерновых из глубоководных российских портов Черного моря, 4 месяца 2024
13.12.2024

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 50, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    14.10.2024
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 7.8% YoY in January-September 2024
    Russian Railways have reported a 7.8% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic in January-September 2024.
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    22.03.2024
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Up 18.1% YoY in February 2024
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    12.12.2024
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in October 2024: Liquid Chemicals Up
    Cargo traffic via the sea ports in the Russian Far East increased 6.7% year-on-year in October 2024
    Only for subscribers
    2024Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    22.05.2024
    Russia – EU Trade Turnover in Q1 2024 Down 40% YoY
    In January-March 2024, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European […]
    2024European UnionRussian FederationTrade turnover
    0
    31.10.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 44, 2023
    On week 44, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain stable.
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    22.08.2024
    Export Designated Fertilizers Rail Traffic Grows 17.5% YoY in January-July 2024
    Russian Railways have reported a 17.5% year-on-year growth of export designated fertilizers transportation by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportFertilizersRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    13.12.2024 FESCO Adds Kenya Link to Its Indian Service
    11.12.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in October 2024
    09.12.2024 FESCO Launches Direct Vladivostok – Shanghai Service
    06.12.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 0.9% in October
    03.12.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports in October 2024
    02.12.2024 First Pilot Container from India to Makhachkala
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    05.12.2024 Customs Duties to Be Indexed
    04.12.2024 RF Federal Customs Service Acting IT Department Head Appointed
    03.12.2024 Russia Extends Temporary Ban on Petrol Export
    02.12.2024 Chief of Far Eastern Customs Administration Appointed
    28.11.2024 All Imported Alcohol Beverages to Be Marked in Russia
    27.11.2024 Russia Bans Export of Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •