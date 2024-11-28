SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот российских портов в октябре 2024 в деталях
28.11.2024

Russian Ports’ Throughput in September 2024 Down 0,8%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    28.06.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 26, 2023
    Freight rates continue to decrease in the Azov-Black sea region On week 26, freight […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    05.03.2024
    Russian Railways Post 2.9% YoY Decline in January-February 2024
    In January-February 2024, Russian Railways loaded 190.7 mn tons of cargo, down 2.9% year-on-year. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024FREIGHTRussian Railways
    0
    21.08.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 11.4% in July 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 11.4% year-on-year in July […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    07.08.2024
    Russian Railways’ Freight Loading Down 5.6% YoY in July 2024
    In January-July 2024, Russian Railways loaded 697.7 mn tons of cargo, down 3.4% year-on-year. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Russian RailwaysCargo
    0
    01.08.2024
    Russian Baltic Ports in June 2024: Non-Ferrous Metals Down
    In June 2024, the Russian sea ports in the Baltic handled 21 mn tons, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    19.09.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 38, 2023
    On week 38, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region have slightly […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    29.11.2024 First Block Train from Baku to Xian
    27.11.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 12.7% in October 2024
    25.11.2024 Kazakhstan Temir Zholy to Develop Terminal in Hungary
    25.11.2024 FESCO Upgrades China – Novo Service
    22.11.2024 New Route for Pork from Russia to China
    20.11.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 6.8% YoY in January-October 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    28.11.2024 All Imported Alcohol Beverages to Be Marked in Russia
    27.11.2024 Russia Bans Export of Precious Metals Waste and Scrap
    26.11.2024 Vladimir Putin Appoints Special Representative for North-South Corridor Development
    21.11.2024 Chief of Vyborg Customs Appointed
    08.11.2024 Zabaikalsk Road Border Crossing Capacity to Increase 5.5-Fold
    24.10.2024 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •