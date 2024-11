Global Ports’ St. Petersburg-based Petrolesport has handled the largest bulker in its history, the 225 m LOA 38,000+ GRT “Hongsheng”, Global Ports said in a statement.

The vessel delivered general cargo including industrial equipment, rolled steel and metal structures from China.

The size of both bulkers and container ship calling at St. Petersburg is growing.

In November 2023, the terminal handed its largest ever container vessel, the 4,843 TEU “Oakland”.

Photo: courtesy of Global Ports