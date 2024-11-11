SeaNews Information&Consulting
СКК «Звезда» может войти в ОСК
11.11.2024

Zvezda Can Be Integrated into United Shipbuilding Corporation

    • Rosneft and Bank VTB have entered into negotiations on incorporating Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex into United Shipbuilding Corporation, Rosneft said in a statement.

    The yard has reached its project capacity and has all the necessary state of the art technologies to build large-tonnage vessels.

    The construction of the shipyard started in 2009. Rosneftt entered the project at the head of a private investors’ consortium in 2013. Rosneft also became the anchor customer of the project.

    Today Zvezda is the most advanced yard in Russia specializing in building all types of large-tonnage civil and navy ships, icebreakers and other vessels.

    The yard has already launched 12 vessels, and 20 more from the orderbook of 60 are in an active construction phase. The overall deadweight of the vessels ordered from Zvezda exceeds 3 mn tons.

    Photo: Rosneft


  •  




