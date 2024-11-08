“Azimut-1” Chemtanker Sets Sail for Sea Trials

The chemical tanker “Azimut-1” built to the 00216M design has set sail from ASPO Yard of United Shipbuilding Corporation’s Southern Shipbuilding Center for sea trials, USC said in a statement.

During the several days the vessel is to spend in the North Caspian, the crew and the delivery team will check the operation of its main engine and propeller columns, navigation and ship control systems, as well as the operability of all life support and safety systems.

The river-sea-going tanker design was developed by Nevskoe Design Bureau of United Shipbuilding Corporation. The vessel can transport crude oil and oil products without vapor flash point limitation, molasses, as well as hazardous liquid substances in bulk, including those requiring heating up to the temperature of 60°C. Three types of cargo can be transported in one voyage.

The vessel has six cargo tanks and two settling tanks. Its total capacity is about 8.9 thousand cubic meters, including cargo tanks of about 8.7 thousand cubic meters. Oil products can be transported in cargo and settling tanks, and vegetable oils in cargo tanks only.

The “Azimut-1” is a second tanker built to the 00216M design, the first vessel, “Sergey Lvov”, was put into operation in 2023. The vessel will be operated by Eurasia Shipping Caspian.

Vessel particulars:

LOA: 141 m;

Beam: 16,7 m;

Height: 6 m;

Deadweight in sweet water at a draft of 3.6 m: abt. 5,350 tons;

Deadweight in sea water at a draft of 4.6 m: abt. 7,900 tons;

Sailing endurance: 15 days;

Speed: abt. 10 knots;

Crew: 12.

Photo: USC