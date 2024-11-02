New Research and Expedition Vessel Laid in St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg-based Admiralty Shipyard has laid the keel for the new research and expedition vessel “Ivan Frolov” to be built for the RF Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring, United Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement.

When completed, the vessel will be operated by the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute. The vessel is designed for delivering expedition teams and cargo to Antarctic research stations and for conducting research missions in the ocean.

The vessel that has no analogues in the world is 165 meters long, has a displacement of 25,000 tons and can transport up to 2,500 tons of general cargo.

There will be up to 20 scientific laboratories, a hangar, two helicopters and a helipad on board. The crew and research team of the vessel will be 240 people in total.

Vessel particulars:

LOA: 164.8 m;

beam: 26 m;

height: 13.5 m;

speed: 16 knots;

crew: 70 people;

research team: 170 people;

ice class: Arc7;

displacement: 25,300 tons;

draft: 8.5 m.

Photo: courtesy of United Shipping Corporation