SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Балтийского бассейна в апреле 2022 года
31.10.2024

Russian Baltic Ports in September 2024: Ore Up

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    24.10.2024
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in September 2024 Down 5.9%
    The entire freight traffic via all the sea port of the Russian Federation amounted to 68.9 mn tons in September 2024 decreasing by 5.9% year-on-year.
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0
    06.08.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 1.8% in June
    Container traffic via the Russian sea ports located in the Sea of Azov and […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    22.05.2024
    Russia – EU Trade Turnover in Q1 2024 Down 40% YoY
    In January-March 2024, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European […]
    2024European UnionRussian FederationTrade turnover
    0
    25.01.2024
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 6.1% YoY in December 2023
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    19.03.2024
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 2.4-fold in February 2024
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in February 2024 surged 2.4-fold […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    30.07.2024
    Railway Traffic to China Growing
    Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-Chine border made 20.2 […]
    2024ChinaExportRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    30.10.2024 Global Ports Buys Equipment for Moby Dik Terminal
    28.10.2024 FESCO Adds Containership to Fleet
    28.10.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 16% in September 2024
    25.10.2024 Global Ports Posts 33% Container Throughput Growth in January-September 2024
    22.10.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 7% in September 2024
    21.10.2024 New Block Train from Syktyvkar to Vladivostok
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.10.2024 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    16.10.2024 Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •