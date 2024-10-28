SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот Балтийского бассейна в марте 2022 года в деталях
28.10.2024

Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 16% in September 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    07.10.2024
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in August 2024 Up 71.7%
    In August 2024, Russian Arctic ports handled 22.5 thousand TEU, up 71.7% year-on-year accounting […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    21.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in April 2024 Up 18.6%
    In April 2024, Russian Arctic ports handled 16.9 thousand TEU, up 18.6% year-on-year accounting […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    07.05.2024
    Russian Railways’ Freight Traffic in January-April 2024
    In January-April 2024, Russian Railways loaded 397.6 mn tons of cargo, down 3.2% year-on-year. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024LoadingCargoRussian Railways
    0
    27.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.7% in May 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 9.7% year-on-year in May […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    04.09.2024
    Russian Railways Post Larger Earnings, Smaller Profit for H1 2024
    Russian Railways have published interim consolidated IFRS report for the first half of 2024. […]
    2024IFRSRussian RailwaysFinance
    0
    26.02.2024
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 7.1% YoY in January 2024
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    28.10.2024 FESCO Adds Containership to Fleet
    28.10.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 16% in September 2024
    25.10.2024 Global Ports Posts 33% Container Throughput Growth in January-September 2024
    22.10.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 7% in September 2024
    21.10.2024 New Block Train from Syktyvkar to Vladivostok
    15.10.2024 Ruscon and Resource Group Agree on Agri Products Export Expansion
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.10.2024 Export Quotas for Mineral Fertilizers Extended
    16.10.2024 Export Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Increased
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •