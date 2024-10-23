OTEKO Starts Handling Lump Sulfur in Taman

OTEKO has started handling lump sulfur at its Taman terminal the company said in a statement. By the end of the year, OTEKO expects to receive up to 100,000 tons of this cargo, with plans to handle up to 200,000 tons during the first half of 2025.

To start handling lump sulfur, OTEKO modernized the railcar unloading station and implemented state of the art processing equipment.

A special industrial crusher has been installed, to crush large pieces of sulfur into smaller fractions suitable for further use in various production processes.

Special attention is paid to safety and environmental aspects when working with sulfur.

Crushed sulfur is used in chemical industry, for making sulfuric acid, fertilizers, in rubber industry and other industries. Expers forecast the global sulfur market to demonstrate steady growth in the medium term.

Photo: courtesy of OTEKO