SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Первые в России автономные паромы прошли более 150 тыс. морских миль
11.10.2024

Russia’s First Autonomous Ferries Sail 150,000+ Miles

    • The ferries “Marshal Rokossovsky” and “General Chernyakhovsky” have sailed more than 150,000 miles since they were equipped with autonomous navigation systems, Russia’s federal port property management agency Rosmorport reports.

    The equipment for autonomous operations was installed on board the vessels on June 30, 2023. In September 2023, the “Marshal Rokossovsky” and “General Chernyakhovsky” became the first vessels in Russia to be certified as autonomous and remotely-operated.

    The ferries are deployed in the regular service between Ust-Luga and Kaliningrad. They have carried some 1,340 thousand tons of cargo and 1,237 passengers since starting operating in the autonomous mode.

    The vessels are operated from the Distant Operations Center established in St. Petersburg, however, there is crew on board to take over in case of emergency.

    In 2025, one more vessel is expected to received a certificate for autonomous operations.

    Photo: Rosmorport


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    27.09.2024
    Two More Ferries for Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad Service
    Two more ferries are to be built for serving the Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad route, […]
    FerryKaliningradOrderUst-Luga
    0
    08.05.2024
    Additional Ferry to Serve Ust-Luga – Baltiysk Route
    The universal ro-pax ferry “Antey” will enter the Ust-Luga  – Baltiysk ferry service in […]
    BaltiyskFerryUst-Luga
    0
    18.06.2024
    Rail Ferry Terminal in Baltiysk to Be Modernized
    The rail ferry terminal in Baltiysk in Kaliningrad region is planned to be refurbished, […]
    BaltiyskFerryReconstructionTerminal
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    11.10.2024 New Block Train from Chengdu to Moscow via Mongolia
    10.10.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in August 2024 Up 8.5%
    09.10.2024 Block Train from Russian Far East to Yaroslavl
    08.10.2024 FESCO Launches Service for Fashion Industry
    07.10.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in August 2024 Up 71.7%
    03.10.2024 New Services to Russian Far East from China
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •