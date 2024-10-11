Russia’s First Autonomous Ferries Sail 150,000+ Miles

The ferries “Marshal Rokossovsky” and “General Chernyakhovsky” have sailed more than 150,000 miles since they were equipped with autonomous navigation systems, Russia’s federal port property management agency Rosmorport reports.

The equipment for autonomous operations was installed on board the vessels on June 30, 2023. In September 2023, the “Marshal Rokossovsky” and “General Chernyakhovsky” became the first vessels in Russia to be certified as autonomous and remotely-operated.

The ferries are deployed in the regular service between Ust-Luga and Kaliningrad. They have carried some 1,340 thousand tons of cargo and 1,237 passengers since starting operating in the autonomous mode.

The vessels are operated from the Distant Operations Center established in St. Petersburg, however, there is crew on board to take over in case of emergency.

In 2025, one more vessel is expected to received a certificate for autonomous operations.

Photo: Rosmorport