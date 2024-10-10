SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот Каспийского бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
10.10.2024

Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in August 2024 Up 8.5%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    18.09.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 5.7% in August 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 5.7% year-on-year in August […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    12.09.2024
    Russian Railways’ Containerized Traffic in January-August 2024
    Russian Railways have reported an 8.6% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic in January-August […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    25.09.2024
    Russian Baltic Ports in August 2024: Grain Up
    In August 2024, the Russian sea ports in the Baltic handled 19.6 mn tons, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    11.03.2024
    Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, January 2024
    Container traffic via al the sea ports of Russia made 426.9 thousand TEU during […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughputStevedoring companies
    0
    02.02.2024
    Russian Railways See Freight Decline in January 2024, Quote Bad Weather
    In January 2024, Russian Railways loaded 94.8 mn tons of cargo, down 4.3% year-on-year […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024FREIGHTRussian RailwaysCargo
    0
    06.03.2024
    Russian Transport Sector Freight in January 2024
    During January 2024, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport […]
    2024Transport sectorCargo
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    10.10.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in August 2024 Up 8.5%
    09.10.2024 Block Train from Russian Far East to Yaroslavl
    08.10.2024 FESCO Launches Service for Fashion Industry
    07.10.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in August 2024 Up 71.7%
    03.10.2024 New Services to Russian Far East from China
    02.10.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in August 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •