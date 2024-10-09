First Longliner Under Construction in Russian Far East Launched

United Shipbuilding Corporation’s Vostichnaya Shipyard has launched the Design 03142 longliner “Nagget”, the first fishing vessel of the type under construction in the Russian Far East, USC said.

The vessel will be used for longline fishing, which is the most sparing fishing gear for the aquatic ecosystem. The design is based on the concept of a universal modular complex, which allows of processing fish into cut and uncut frozen products, storing the products and transporting them to the port.

The vessel has an unlimited sailing area, its ice class allows of regular operations in shallow ice up to half a meter thick.

The single-deck, single-screw vessel with an adjustable pitch propeller is diesel-powered, with an aft engine room and a processing shop on the upper deck. The cargo holds capacity is 659 cubic meters, with cooling temperature up to -30°C.

Vessel particulars:

Class notation: КМ (*) Ice2 (hull; machinery) (REF) Fishing vessel,

LOA: 63.27 m,

Beam: 10.6 m,

Height: 4.6 m,

Gross tonnage: 1,287 tons,

Main engine: 1,618 kWt,

Speed: 14.5 knots,

Crew: 34 people,

Endurance: 45 days.

Photo: United Shipbuilding Corporation