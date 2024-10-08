SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Арктического бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
08.10.2024

Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in August 2024: Oil Products Up

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    21.02.2024
    Russian Baltic Ports in January 2024: Liquefied Gas Up
    In January 2024, the Russian sea ports in the Baltic handled 21.6 mn tons, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    12.08.2024
    Russian Railways Post 8.8% YoY Container Growth for January-July 2024
    Russian Railways have reported an 8.8% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic in January-July […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingRussian Railways
    0
    06.02.2024
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2023 Down 64.7%
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in December 2023 declined by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    02.10.2024
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in August 2024
    Container traffic via the Russian Far East sea ports made 230.8 thousand TEU in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingFar East BasinPorts
    0
    30.05.2024
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in March 2024: Coal and Coke Down
    The sea ports in the Russian Arctic handled 8.6 mn tons of cargo in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    19.08.2024
    Railway Shipment of Grain Up 3.3% YoY in January-July 2024
    Russian Railways loaded 18 mn tons of grain during January-July 2024, up 3.3% year-on-year, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024grainsRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    08.10.2024 FESCO Launches Service for Fashion Industry
    07.10.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in August 2024 Up 71.7%
    03.10.2024 New Services to Russian Far East from China
    02.10.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in August 2024
    26.09.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 9.9% in August
    25.09.2024 New Rail Service from China to Moscow
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    07.10.2024 Pakistan Interested in North-South International Transport Corridor
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •