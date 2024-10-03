SeaNews Information&Consulting
Finalists announced for the TMS Awards 2024
03.10.2024

Finalists announced for the TMS Awards 2024

    • The full list of finalists for the 11th annual The Maritime Standard Awards, to be held on Wednesday, 6th November 2024, at the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, UAE, has been announced. An expert panel of judges drawn from different industry sectors, all with a long track record of excellence in their chosen fields, has over the past few weeks been assessing and evaluating nominations for a total of 23 different categories. The judging panel includes: Capt. Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO, ADNOC Logistics Services; Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director, DP World GCC; Capt. Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO, Maritime & Shipping Cluster, AD Ports Group; Dr. Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO, ASYAD Shipping and Drydock Services; Khalid Yousef Alhammad, President, Bahri Ship Management; Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects, DNV; Rania Tadros, Global Head of Maritime and Offshore and Office Managing Partner, Stephenson Harwood; Numair Shaikh, CEO, Tomini Group; Capt. Binesh Kumar Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Director, The Shipping Corporation of India; Dr Shahrin Osman, Global Business Development Leader, Maritime Advisory, DNV and Capt. K.N. Deboo, Director and Principal, Anglo-Eastern Maritime Training Centre. 

    The Chairman of the Judging Panel and Editor of The Maritime Standard, Clive Woodbridge, says, “Once again we have been overwhelmed by the quantity and quality of the entries. It is evident that companies have taken a lot of time and trouble to make their case to the judging panel. It has been a difficult task job for the judges to evaluate the entries and come to their decisions, but they have now done so. The list of finalists is very strong and anyone who has been shortlisted is fully deserving of an honour.”

    The Winners will be announced at The Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, on Wednesday November 6th.

    Congratulations to all The Maritime Standard Awards 2024 finalists! We look forward to seeing you at the Awards ceremony and gala dinner on November 6th at The Atlantis, Dubai. Don’t miss out on the chance to witness the awards being presented. Reserve your space via the Table Booking page on the Awards website.

    More than 1000 high level executives from the worlds of shipping, ports, shipbuilding and repair and other maritime sectors will attend the event, along with leading figures from governmental agencies and international industry bodies, to witness the presentation of these prestigious awards.


