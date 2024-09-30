SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот портов Азово-Черноморского бассейна в апреле 2022
30.09.2024

Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 6.9% YoY in August 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    15.07.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 28, 2023
    On week 28, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain on […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    07.03.2024
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic up 11% in January-February
    Russian Railways have reported an 11.1% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic in January-February […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Russian RailwaysContainers
    0
    25.01.2024
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 6.1% YoY in December 2023
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    21.02.2024
    Russian Baltic Ports in January 2024: Liquefied Gas Up
    In January 2024, the Russian sea ports in the Baltic handled 21.6 mn tons, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    26.06.2024
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in April 2024 Up 41.4%
    The total cargo throughput via the Russian Caspian basin ports in April 2024 grew […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    15.03.2024
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in February 2024 Up 4.9%
    The entire freight traffic via all the sea port of the Russian Federation amounted […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    26.09.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 9.9% in August
    25.09.2024 New Rail Service from China to Moscow
    20.09.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 6.3% in August 2024
    20.09.2024 Far Eastern Railway Sets New Container Loading Record
    18.09.2024 FESCO Makes First Direct Call at Jebel Ali
    18.09.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 5.7% in August 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •