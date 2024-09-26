Railway Access to Murmansk Transport Hub Expansion

Russian Railways have opened the second railway track on the Khibiny – Nefelinovye Peski line for traffic, the operator said in is social media account.

Both passenger and freight trains running to Murmansk are routed via this line. when the new port of Lavna is in operation, trains carrying cargo to and from the port will also use the new infrastructure.

As part of the work, 11.1 km of track was laid and 10.7 km of overhead catenary was installed. In addition, two tracks were lengthened at the station of Khibiny and the station itself was transferred from an analog to a digital traffic control system.

Railways access for the Murmansk transport hub development will allow of transporting annually up to 45 mn tons of cargo to the ports in the Kola Bay including 18 mn tons to the port of Lavna.

Photo: Russian Railways