SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Внешняя торговля РФ в январе 2023 года
24.09.2024

Russia’s Foreign Trade Turnover in January-July 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    03.09.2024
    Russian Railways’ Freight Loading Declines 6% YoY in August 2024
    In January-August 2024, Russian Railways loaded 795.2 mn tons of cargo, down 3.7% year-on-year. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024FREIGHTCargoRussian Railways
    0
    16.07.2024
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2024 Down 63.1%
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in May 2024 declined by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    30.05.2024
    Sovcomflot Posts Lower QoQ Profit for Q1 2024
    Corrected profit for the period is up
    2024SovcomflotFinance
    0
    28.08.2024
    Russia-China Rail Cross-Border Traffic, 7 Months 2024
    Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-Chine border made 23.8 […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ChinaCross-borderRussian Railways
    0
    25.03.2024
    Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in February 2024 Down 2.6%
    Container traffic via the Russian Far East sea ports made 199.6 thousand TEU in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingFar East BasinPorts
    0
    05.04.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 14, 2023
    On week 14, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region, contrary to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    25.09.2024 New Rail Service from China to Moscow
    20.09.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 6.3% in August 2024
    20.09.2024 Far Eastern Railway Sets New Container Loading Record
    18.09.2024 FESCO Makes First Direct Call at Jebel Ali
    18.09.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 5.7% in August 2024
    17.09.2024 New Container Service from Yekaterinburg to Krasnoyarsk
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •