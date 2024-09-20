Russian Transport Sector Freight Up 6.6% in January-July 2024

During January-July 2024, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport system made 5.02 bn tons, up 3.45% year-on-year.

According to the RF Statistics Agency, the largest volume was carried by road, up 9.6% year-on-year to 3.96 bn tons.

Rail freight declined by 3.45% year-on-year to 699.05 mn tons.

Pipeline traffic was up 2.3% year-on-year to 625.1 mn tons.

Sea freight decreased by 1.1% year-on-year to 18.9 mn tons.

Inland shipping volume declined by 3% year-on-year to 51.96 mn tons.

Air transport carried 255.4 thousand tons, up 1.75% year-on-year.

In July, all the transport modes in the Russian transport sector carried 882.2 mn tons, up 5.8% month-on-month.

