SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот российских портов в марте 2022 года в деталях
19.09.2024

Russian Ports’ Throughput in August 2024 Down 2.9%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    03.07.2024
    Russian Baltic Ports in May 2024: Liquefied Gas Up
    In May 2024, the Russian sea ports in the Baltic handled 22.1 mn tons, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    25.04.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 17, 2023
    On week 17, there is a drop in freight rates in the Azov and […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    11.01.2024
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in October 2023 Up 12%
    The total cargo throughput via the Russian Caspian basin ports in October 2023 grew […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    07.08.2024
    Russian Railways’ Freight Loading Down 5.6% YoY in July 2024
    In January-July 2024, Russian Railways loaded 697.7 mn tons of cargo, down 3.4% year-on-year. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Russian RailwaysCargo
    0
    28.08.2024
    Russia-China Rail Cross-Border Traffic, 7 Months 2024
    Cargo traffic via the railway border crossing checkpoints on the Russia-Chine border made 23.8 […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ChinaCross-borderRussian Railways
    0
    04.09.2024
    Russian Railways Post Larger Earnings, Smaller Profit for H1 2024
    Russian Railways have published interim consolidated IFRS report for the first half of 2024. […]
    2024IFRSRussian RailwaysFinance
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    18.09.2024 FESCO Makes First Direct Call at Jebel Ali
    18.09.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 5.7% in August 2024
    17.09.2024 New Container Service from Yekaterinburg to Krasnoyarsk
    16.09.2024 RZD Tests Open Tops for Shipping Cars from China
    16.09.2024 Block Train from Vladivostok to Togliatti Launched
    13.09.2024 FESCO and Resource Group Agree on Agri Products Transportation to Asia
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •