SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Global Ports сократил контейнерооборот в первом квартале 2022 на 2%
18.09.2024

Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 5.7% in August 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    13.05.2024
    Russian Transport Sector Carries 2 Billion Tons in Q1 2024
    During January-March 2024, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024FREIGHTTransport sector
    0
    01.02.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 5, 2023
    On week 5, the trend of the last weeks on decrease of freight rates […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    02.04.2024
    Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, January-February 2024
    Container traffic via al the sea ports of Russia made 880.8 thousand TEU during […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPortsStevedoring companies
    0
    23.04.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9% in March 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 9% year-on-year in March […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    19.01.2024
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 2.3-fold in December 2023
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in December 2023 surged 2.3-fold […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    06.03.2024
    Russian Transport Sector Freight in January 2024
    During January 2024, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport […]
    2024Transport sectorCargo
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    18.09.2024 FESCO Makes First Direct Call at Jebel Ali
    18.09.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 5.7% in August 2024
    17.09.2024 New Container Service from Yekaterinburg to Krasnoyarsk
    16.09.2024 RZD Tests Open Tops for Shipping Cars from China
    16.09.2024 Block Train from Vladivostok to Togliatti Launched
    13.09.2024 FESCO and Resource Group Agree on Agri Products Transportation to Asia
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    30.08.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Railway Transport Appointed
    29.08.2024 Newsprint Exempt from Exchange Rate Export Duties
    27.08.2024 Customs Duty Exemption for Small-Tonnage LNG Production Equipment
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •