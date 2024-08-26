Russia – EU Trade Turnover Down 32.3% YoY in January-June 2024

In January-June 2024, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union dropped 32.3% year-on-year down to 33.7 bn euro.

According to Eurostat, while exports from EU countries to Russia were down 21.9% during the period under report to 16 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 39.6% down to 17.7 bn euro.

In June 2024, exports from EU countries into Russia were down 20% year-on-year and down 4% month-on-month making 2.4 bn euro.

Imports from Russia into the European Union declined by 24.2% year-on-year and by 13.8% month-on-month to 2.5 bn euro in June 2024.