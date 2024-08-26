SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Внешнеторговый оборот Россия – ЕС, 6 месяцев 2024 года
26.08.2024

Russia – EU Trade Turnover Down 32.3% YoY in January-June 2024

    • In January-June 2024, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union dropped 32.3% year-on-year down to 33.7 bn euro.

    According to Eurostat, while exports from EU countries to Russia were down 21.9% during the period under report to 16 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 39.6% down to 17.7 bn euro.

    In June 2024, exports from EU countries into Russia were down 20% year-on-year and down 4% month-on-month making 2.4 bn euro.

    Imports from Russia into the European Union declined by 24.2% year-on-year and by 13.8% month-on-month to 2.5 bn euro in June 2024.


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    29.03.2024
    Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2024: Oil Products Up
    The sea ports in the Russian Arctic handled 7.1 mn tons of cargo in […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    08.04.2024
    Russian Transport System Carries 1.3 Billion Tons in January-February 2024
    During January-February 2024, cargo volume carried by all transport modes in the RF transport […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Transport sectorCargo
    0
    16.02.2024
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in January 2024 Down 6.2%
    The entire freight traffic via all the sea port of the Russian Federation amounted […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0
    19.03.2024
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 2.4-fold in February 2024
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in February 2024 surged 2.4-fold […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    26.04.2024
    Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 59.4%-fold in March 2024
    The total container throughput via the Baltic basin ports in March 2024 surged by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    20.06.2024
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in April 2024: Liquid Chemicals Up
    Cargo traffic via the sea ports in the Russian Far East increased 1.3% year-on-year […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    26.08.2024 Ningbo – Nakhodka – Moscow Service Now Fortnightly
    23.08.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 21.7% in July 2024
    23.08.2024 FESCO Doubles Novorossiysk Shuttle Service Frequency
    22.08.2024 Russian Ports’ Throughput in June 2024 Down 2.7%
    21.08.2024 First Block Train from Arkhangelsk Under Arctic Express No 1 Project
    21.08.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 11.4% in July 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    31.07.2024 Crypto Currency Allowed for Cross-Border Settlement
    23.07.2024 Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •