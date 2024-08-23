SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот Балтийского бассейна в марте 2022 года в деталях
23.08.2024

Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 21.7% in July 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    27.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.7% in May 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 9.7% year-on-year in May […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    18.01.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 3, 2023
    On week 3, freight rates in Azov and Black Sea region started to fall. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    11.06.2024
    Russian Baltic Ports in April 2024: Ore Up
    In April 2024, the Russian sea ports in the Baltic handled 21.7 mn tons, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    06.06.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 23, 2023
    On week 23, freight rates continued to fall in the Azov and Black Sea […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    14.03.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 29.8% in February 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 29.8% year-on-year in February […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    15.07.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 28, 2023
    On week 28, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region remain on […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    23.08.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 21.7% in July 2024
    23.08.2024 FESCO Doubles Novorossiysk Shuttle Service Frequency
    22.08.2024 Russian Ports’ Throughput in June 2024 Down 2.7%
    21.08.2024 First Block Train from Arkhangelsk Under Arctic Express No 1 Project
    21.08.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 11.4% in July 2024
    21.08.2024 NUTEP Capacity to Be Expanded to Handle Million TEU
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    31.07.2024 Crypto Currency Allowed for Cross-Border Settlement
    23.07.2024 Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •