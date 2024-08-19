Tanker conference highlights importance of support services

Preparations for the ninth annual The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference 2024, which takes place on Thursday November 7th at the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, are rapidly gathering pace. This year the main theme running through all three conference sessions will be ‘Sustainable Tanker Shipping: Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero’, a topic that is highly topical and relevant.

One of the highlights of the event will be Session 3 in the afternoon, which will focus on Creating robust support systems. Speakers from various sectors, including ship repair, maritime insurance, law, bunker supply, information technology and classification societies, will demonstrate how those supplying and supporting tanker shipping are diversifying and strengthening their offerings to meet the evolving requirements of tanker owners and operators, and the wider trades. This will include initiatives targeted at helping tanker owners and operators meet sustainability objectives.

Topics proposed for inclusion include developing financial frameworks to support sustainable fleet development; creating new generation alternative fuel supply networks; assessing the latest advances in coatings, hull cleaning and related technology; identifying the opportunities to tanker shipping presented by the new UAE Maritime Law; the need to create the required shipyard retrofit capacity; and the shipboard technology needed to support duel fuel efficiency

Now in its seventh year, the TMS Tanker Conference is a must-attend event for anyone connected with the tanker trades in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. All the major players in the regional tanker sector will be present, ensuring that all who attend will benefit from the foresight and expertise of those at the highest decision-making levels within this part of the shipping industry.