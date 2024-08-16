SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Фрахтовый рынок Азовского и Каспийского моря. Неделя 33, 2024
16.08.2024

Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 33, 2023

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    13.05.2024
    Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 16.1% YoY in March 2024
    The Russian sea ports located in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinPortsThroughput
    0
    05.04.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 14, 2023
    On week 14, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region, contrary to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    03.06.2024
    Russian Railways’ Freight Loading Up 2% YoY in May
    In January-May 2024, Russian Railways loaded 502 mn tons of cargo, down 3% year-on-year. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024CommoditiesCargoRussian Railways
    0
    03.04.2024
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2024 Up 47.6%
    The total cargo throughput via the Russian Caspian basin ports in February 2024 grew […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0
    18.01.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 3, 2023
    On week 3, freight rates in Azov and Black Sea region started to fall. […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    16.02.2024
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in January 2024 Down 6.2%
    The entire freight traffic via all the sea port of the Russian Federation amounted […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    16.08.2024 Regular LCL Service from Shanghai to St. Petersburg
    15.08.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in June 2024 Down 17.4%
    14.08.2024 FESCO Launches Intra-Asia Service Between Viet Nam and Malaysia
    13.08.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in June 2024 Down 12.7%
    12.08.2024 New Rail Service from Moscow to Yekaterinburg
    12.08.2024 Russian Railways Post 8.8% YoY Container Growth for January-July 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    14.08.2024 Russia Extends Petrol Export Ban
    14.08.2024 Maritime Board of Russia Established
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    31.07.2024 Crypto Currency Allowed for Cross-Border Settlement
    23.07.2024 Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •