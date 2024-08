Rail Seafood Shipments from Primorsky Kray Up 6% YoY in January-July 2024

Pacific seafood products shipments from Primorsky Kray in the Russuian Far East by rail grew 6.1% year-on-year during January-July 2024, Russian railways have reported.

The aggregate volume transported exceeded 410 thousand tons, including 288 thousand tons, or 70% of the total, shipped in containers.

Most of the seafood caught in Primorsky Kray was designated for European Russia, the Urals and Siberia.

Photo: Russian Railways