SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот портов Азово-Черноморского бассейна в апреле 2022
05.08.2024

Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports’ Throughput Down 7.2% YoY in June 2024

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    01.07.2024
    Russian Ports’ Throughput in May 2024 Down 4.3%
    The entire freight traffic via all the sea port of the Russian Federation amounted […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0
    20.06.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 25, 2023
    On week 25, freight rates continue to fall sharply in the Azov and Black […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    27.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9.7% in May 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 9.7% year-on-year in May […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    18.03.2024
    Belarussian Car Market Up 138% YoY in February 2024
    The sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles in Belarus made 2.7 thousand […]
    2024AutomotiveCar salesБеларусь
    0
    05.07.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 2.8% in May
    Container traffic via the Russian sea ports located in the Sea of Azov and […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Azov and Black Sea basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    28.06.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 26, 2023
    Freight rates continue to decrease in the Azov-Black sea region On week 26, freight […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    31.07.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 31.3% in June 2024
    29.07.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 11.8% in June 2024
    22.07.2024 Ceramic Tiles from India to Kazakhstan by North-South Corridor
    16.07.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2024 Down 63.1%
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2024 Up 17.1%
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    05.08.2024 New Chief at Northwest Customs Administration
    31.07.2024 Crypto Currency Allowed for Cross-Border Settlement
    23.07.2024 Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Customs Authorized to Perform Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Control
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •