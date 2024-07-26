SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Grain Exports from Siberia in 2023/2024 Agricultural Year
26.07.2024

Grain Exports from Siberia in 2023/2024 Agricultural Year

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    11.03.2024
    Top 5 Russian Container Terminals, January 2024
    Container traffic via al the sea ports of Russia made 426.9 thousand TEU during […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughputStevedoring companies
    0
    04.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in March 2024 Down 60.8%
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in March 2024 declined by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    22.02.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 1.6% in January
    Container traffic via the Russian sea ports located in the Sea of Azov and […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPortsAzov-Black Sea Basin
    0
    10.06.2024
    Vysotsk Loads First Grain Shipment for Brazil
    At the start of June, the port of Vysotsk in the Russian Baltic loaded […]
    BrazilExportgrainsVyssotsk
    0
    08.02.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 6, 2023
    On week 6, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continue to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    12.07.2024
    Grain Aspiration System Modernization at NZT Terminal
    Novorossiysk Grain Terminal NZT, part of Demetra Holding, has completed an intermediary stage of […]
    Aspiration systemDemetragrainsModernization
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    22.07.2024 Ceramic Tiles from India to Kazakhstan by North-South Corridor
    16.07.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2024 Down 63.1%
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2024 Up 17.1%
    09.07.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2024
    08.07.2024 First Arctic Express No1 Starts from Moscow to China
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    23.07.2024 Russia-China Trade Can Reach $300 Billion by 2030
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Customs Authorized to Perform Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Control
    08.07.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Export Extended
    02.07.2024 RF Government Extends Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •