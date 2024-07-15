SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Грузооборот Арктического бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
15.07.2024

Arctic Basin Ports’ Throughput in May 2024: Piece Cargo Up

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    23.04.2024
    Attention PORTSTAT Users
    Changes in PORTSTAT service
    Only for subscribers
    Port statisticsPortsStatisticsПОРТСТАТ
    0
    23.01.2024
    Russian Baltic Ports in December 2023: Liquid Chemicals Down
    In December 2023, the Russian sea ports in the Baltic handled 20.3 mn tons, […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Baltic basinPortsThroughput
    0
    20.06.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 25, 2023
    On week 25, freight rates continue to fall sharply in the Azov and Black […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    15.02.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 13.7% in January 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 13.7% year-on-year in January […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    08.05.2024
    Russian Railways’ Laden Container Traffic Up 9.4% YoY in January-April 2024
    Russian Railways have reported a 9.4% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic in January-April […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Russian RailwaysContainers
    0
    13.02.2024
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Up 8.7% YoY in January 2024
    Month-on-month growth is 19.2%
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container trafficRussian Railways
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    16.07.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in May 2024 Down 63.1%
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in May 2024 Up 17.1%
    09.07.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in May 2024
    08.07.2024 First Arctic Express No1 Starts from Moscow to China
    05.07.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 2.8% in May
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    16.07.2024 87 Priority Border Crossing Checkpoints to Be Modernized
    11.07.2024 Russian Railways’ Container Traffic in H1 2024 Grows 8.9% YoY
    10.07.2024 Customs Authorized to Perform Veterinary, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Control
    08.07.2024 Temporary Ban on Rice and Rice Cereals Extended
    02.07.2024 RF Government Extends Quota for Ferrous Metal Scrap and Waste Export
    26.06.2024 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •