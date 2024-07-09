United Shipbuilding Corp. Starts Building Floating Dock

Amur Shipyard has started the construction of a new floating dock to the 17574 Amur design, United Shipping Corporation said in a statement.

The new dock is a state of the art project that will improve the yard’s efficiency and allow of expanding the product range. The most advanced technologies will be employed for building it.

With an improved seaworthiness, the floating dock will be used for transporting various types of vessels by the Amur River from the yard to Vladivostok.

The dock is designed for the transportation of ships and vessels with a dock weight up to 7,5000 tons and is capable of accommodating vessels up to 150 m long.

Due to the variable draft, the dock can both navigate the Amur River up to Amur Shipyard water area, and make transits in the coastal sea zone with waves of up to 6 points.

The “Amur” will be capable of accommodating the crew and 30 accompanying crew of the transported vessel for 20 days.

The design of the dock was developed by United Shipbuilding Corporation’s Almaz Central Maritime Engineering Bureau.

Floating dock particulars:

LOA: 177.8 m;

Beam: 32 m;

Draft: 3-5 m;

Capacity: 7,500 tons.

Photo: United Shipbuilding Corporation