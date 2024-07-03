Baltic Shipyard Starts Building Multifunctional Nuclear Technology Maintenance Vessel

Baltic Shipyard has started steel cutting for a multifunctional nuclear technology maintenance vessel of 22770 Design, United Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement. The vessel is designed for technical and technology maintenance of shipboard nuclear power units.

The new vessel is scheduled to be put into operation in 2029 to replace the “Imandra” nuclear technology maintenance vessel of 1948 Design currently in service.

The multifunctional vessel with an unlimited ailing area will be equipped with a diesel power unit and will be used for loading fresh nuclear fuel into reactors, unloading used nuclear fuel and radioactive waste from shipboard reactors, storing handling equipment, revising nuclear power unit equipment, transporting solid and liquid nuclear waste.

The vessel will be deployed in the West And East Arctic including the Barents, White, Pechora, Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukotka, Bering Seas, the Sea of Okhotsk and the norther parts of the Sea of Japan.

Vessel particulars:

LOA: 158.8 m;

Beam: 26 m;

Displacement: 22,700 tons;

Draft: 7.5 m;

Power unit: 9.28 MWt;

Ice notation: Arc5;

Crew: 15.

Photo: United Shipbuilding Corporation