The Government of the Russian Federation has decided to extend the tariff quota for the export of ferrous metal scrap and waste outside the Eurasian Economic Union.

According to the Government press office, the quota will make 550,000 tons and will be in force since July 1 through December 31, 2024.

Ferrous metal scrap and waste will 5% but no less than 15 euro per ton within the quota, and 5% but no less than 290 euro per ton for exports exceeding the quota limit.

Photo: public source