Sovcomflot Tanker Crew Rescues Seafarers in Gulf of Aden

The “NS Africa” tanker saved the crew of a ship in distress in the Gulf of Aden, Sovcomflot reports. The SOS signal from the tanker “Lavant” was received on June 23 at 13.12 local time as the “NS Africa” was sailing in the Gulf of Aden 96 miles southeast of Nishtun port in Yemen.

The “NS Africa” changed course immediately heading for the scene where rescued the 19 crew members of the “Lavant”, who had to leave their ship and were drifting in a life boat.

All of them were lifted to the board of the “NS Africa”, provided with fresh water and food an accommodated. All the seafarers are accounted for, no casualties occurred, and none of the “Lavant” crew was injured. They are nationals of India, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Indonesia

On completing the rescue operation, the “NS Africa” continued in the direction of the Suez. The rescued seafarers are to be transferred to the shore in the port of Suez on June 29.

Photo: courtesy of Sovcomflot