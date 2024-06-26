SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Танкер «Совкомфлота» спас моряков с потерпевшего бедствие судна в Аденском заливе
26.06.2024

Sovcomflot Tanker Crew Rescues Seafarers in Gulf of Aden

    • Sovcomflot Tanker Crew Rescues Seafarers in Gulf of AdenThe “NS Africa” tanker saved the crew of a ship in distress in the Gulf of Aden, Sovcomflot reports. The SOS signal from the tanker “Lavant” was received on June 23 at 13.12 local time as the “NS Africa” was sailing in the Gulf of Aden 96 miles southeast of Nishtun port in Yemen.

    The “NS Africa” changed course immediately heading for the scene where rescued the 19 crew members of the “Lavant”, who had to leave their ship and were drifting in a life boat.

    All of them were lifted to the board of the “NS Africa”, provided with fresh water and food an accommodated. All the seafarers are accounted for, no casualties occurred, and none of the “Lavant” crew was injured. They are nationals of India, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Indonesia

    On completing the rescue operation, the “NS Africa” continued in the direction of the Suez. The rescued seafarers are to be transferred to the shore in the port of Suez on June 29.

    Photo: courtesy of Sovcomflot


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    No publications found


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    25.06.2024 Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in April 2024 Down 29.4%
    21.06.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in April 2024 Up 18.6%
    20.06.2024 FESCO Upgrades St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    19.06.2024 FESCO Adds Capacity to India Service
    19.06.2024 Intermodal Service Links Novosibirsk and Yakutia
    18.06.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    26.06.2024 Deputy Transport Minister Appointed
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •