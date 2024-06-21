SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот Арктического бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
21.06.2024

Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in April 2024 Up 18.6%

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    06.06.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 23, 2023
    On week 23, freight rates continued to fall in the Azov and Black Sea […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    26.03.2024
    Far East Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2024: Reefer Cargo Up
    Cargo traffic via the sea ports in the Russian Far East increased 3.4% year-on-year […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Far East BasinPortsThroughput
    0
    25.04.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 17, 2023
    On week 17, there is a drop in freight rates in the Azov and […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    14.03.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 11, 2023
    On week 11, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region for the […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    23.04.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9% in March 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 9% year-on-year in March […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Container ShippingPorts
    0
    03.04.2024
    Caspian Basin Ports’ Throughput in February 2024 Up 47.6%
    The total cargo throughput via the Russian Caspian basin ports in February 2024 grew […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Caspian basinPortsThroughput
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    21.06.2024 Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in April 2024 Up 18.6%
    20.06.2024 FESCO Upgrades St. Petersburg – Kaliningrad Service
    19.06.2024 FESCO Adds Capacity to India Service
    19.06.2024 Intermodal Service Links Novosibirsk and Yakutia
    18.06.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in April 2024
    17.06.2024 TransContainer to Invest 1.6 Billion into Terminal Equipment
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    17.05.2024 New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •