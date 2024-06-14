SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
TMS launches programme for 2024 Tanker Conference
14.06.2024

TMS launches programme for 2024 Tanker Conference

    • The Maritime Standard is launching the programme for the 2024 edition of its well established Tanker Conference, now in its 9th year, which will take place on Thursday, 7th November at the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.

    Aimed at key decision makers and influencers within the tanker shipping business, the over-arching theme of this year’s conference is Sustainable tanker shipping: accelerating the journey to net zero. All three conference sessions will be covering ongoing efforts to achieve a sustainable tanker shipping sector, and how to press forward purposefully with initiatives and investments that will enable ambitious net zero carbon emissions targets to be reached.

    Alongside sustainability issues, the Conference will focus on key market trends in the crude, products, chemicals and gas tanker markets.

    Attendees will get the chance to hear from leading figures in the tanker business presenting their assessments of the key issues. As well as topics relating to tanker ship owning and operating, the event will also look at related support sectors, such as classification, bunker supply, law, ship agency and supplies, ship technology, logistics and terminal handling and storage.

    One of the highlights of this year’s TMS Tanker Conference is sure to be the opening Session 1, which has the theme ‘Sustainable shipping strategies – assessing optimum solutions.  Topics will include how best to meet IMO and other environmental targets in the context of uncertain tanker shipping markets; new building investment, trends; best practice strategies to sustain the momentum towards decarbonisation in tanker shipping; assessing dual fuel options; and the impact of EEXI and CII on  strategic decision making.

    Clive Woodbridge, Conference Editor, says, “This session is certain to grab everyone’s attention, and will feature some really top notch speakers from the world of tanker shipping. The speakers and panellists will be well placed to detail the strategic challenges presented by achieving truly sustainable business models, and the optimum solutions that deliver both for the environment and the business.”

    In the afternoon an exciting Session 2 will address how best to drive greater operational efficiencies in tanker shipping. This will focus on the key issues facing tanker shipowners and operators in terms of day-to-day operations and the solutions available to them. The session will look for example at how best to accommodate environmental regulatory changes, but also how to embrace technological advances in areas such as digitalisation and AI.

    Amongst items proposed for inclusion in the session include a discussion about making the most of dual fuel capabilities; optimising vessel performance; training and the human element; the importance of innovative management; and how best to navigate the logistical challenges of retrofit solutions.

    Support services, systems and technology will be discussed in Session 3 in the afternoon, ensuring the event ends on a high note. The session will have as its theme ‘Creating robust support systems infrastructure’ and will hear from a range for speakers active in various sectors, including ship repair, maritime insurance, law, bunker supply, IT and classification. Topics proposed for inclusion include: Developing financial frameworks to support sustainable fleet development; creating new generation bunker supply networks; the changing face of ship agency; developing retrofit technology; and identifying the opportunities for tanker shipping presented by the new UAE Maritime Law. After the conclusion of this session there will be an opportunity for networking an evening reception.


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    20.02.2024
    Ship Finance and Trade conference highlights key industry trends
    The Maritime Standard held its relaunched Ship Finance and Trade Conference on February 14th […]
    conferenceThe Maritime StandardFinance
    0
    14.06.2024
    TMS UAE Yearbook launches at Posidonia
    The Maritime Standard took the opportunity of its participation at the increasingly popular Posidonia […]
    The Maritime StandardYearbook
    0
    02.05.2024
    TMS launches second TACCC conference
    The Maritime Standard is to hold its second Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TMS […]
    conferenceThe Maritime Standard
    0
    03.06.2024
    TMS Tanker Conference 2024 to focus on sustainable shipping
    The Maritime Standard is pleased to confirm that the ninth annual The Maritime Standard […]
    conferenceTankerThe Maritime Standard
    0
    15.05.2024
    TMS Awards 2024 Call for Entries
    The Maritime Standard is launching a call for entries to the 11th edition of […]
    conferenceThe Maritime Standard
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    14.06.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 13% in April
    10.06.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 36.7%-fold in April 2024
    07.06.2024 RZD Business Asset to Build Container Terminal at Grodekovo 2 Station
    07.06.2024 Global Ports to Build Second and Third Stages of Ust-Luga Container Terminal
    07.06.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 12.5% in April 2024
    06.06.2024 Ruscon Launches Regular Russia-China Rail Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    17.05.2024 New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •