SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Контейнерооборот Азово-Черноморского бассейна в феврале 2022 года в деталях
14.06.2024

Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 13% in April

  • Subscribe to have full access to all our articles and services.

    Buy Subscription
    Benefits of SeaNews Subscription

    Access to regular up-to-date statistics and analysis of the Russian shipping market. You can find the scope and frequency of such publications, as well as sample articles, here

    Access to exclusive analytical online services (PORTSTAT) and  articles written by our authors.
    You will be able to read all our news, unavailable elsewhere, to get in-depth knowledge of the most important and hot trends in the transport industry of Russia.

    The archive of our publications since will give you a comprehensive retrospective overview of the transport industry.

    Our subscribers:

    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    23.05.2024
    Azov and Caspian Freight Market, Week 21, 2023
    On week 21, freight rates in the Azov and Black Sea region continue to […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024BulkersFreight ratesgrains
    0
    01.03.2024
    Container Traffic via Arctic Basin Ports in January 2024 Down 8.3%
    In January 2024, Russian Arctic ports handled 11.2 thousand TEU, down 8.3% year-on-year accounting […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Arctic basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0
    07.06.2024
    Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 12.5% in April 2024
    Container traffic via all the Russian sea ports grew by 12.5% year-on-year in April […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024PortsThroughput
    0
    02.04.2024
    Grain Export via Russia’s Black Sea Terminals Up 16.5% YoY in Q1 2024
    In January-March 2024, Russia’s deep water ports in the Black Sea handled 8.5 mn […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportgrainsBlack Sea
    0
    17.05.2024
    Russian Birch Logs Increasingly Popular with Foreign Importers
    During the first quarter of 2024, Russia exported 673 thousand cubic meters of timber […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024ExportLogsTimber
    0
    06.02.2024
    Container Traffic via Caspian Basin Ports in December 2023 Down 64.7%
    The total container throughput via the Caspian basin ports in December 2023 declined by […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Caspian basinContainer ShippingPorts
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    14.06.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Up 13% in April
    10.06.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 36.7%-fold in April 2024
    07.06.2024 RZD Business Asset to Build Container Terminal at Grodekovo 2 Station
    07.06.2024 Global Ports to Build Second and Third Stages of Ust-Luga Container Terminal
    07.06.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 12.5% in April 2024
    06.06.2024 Ruscon Launches Regular Russia-China Rail Service
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    29.05.2024 RF State Duma Ratifies Free Trade Agreement between Eurasian Economic Union and Iran
    28.05.2024 Sabetta Port Territory Expansion
    24.05.2024 Russia and Bahrain Agree to Cooperate in Transport and Transit
    21.05.2024 Russia Suspends Precious Metals Waste and Scrap Export
    17.05.2024 Minister of Transport Appointed in Russia
    17.05.2024 New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •