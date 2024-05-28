Sabetta Port Territory Expansion

The Government of the Russian Federation has added an artificial land plot adjoining the Gydan Peninsula to the territory of Sabetta sea port.

According to the RF Government press office, order No1250-r to this effect was signed by RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin on May 23, 2024.

The new territory will be used to build a cargo terminal for the development of the oil and condensed gas field located in the vicinity.

The new terminal will handle vessels delivering construction materials and equipment for the terminal. The annual throughput is expected to make up to 1.6 mn tons.

The construction of the terminal is scheduled to start in mid-2026. Before that, the project documentation is to be developed and finalized.

The new terminal project is expected to contribute to the development of Sabetta sea port and to help increase freight traffic by the Northern Sea Route.

Photo: RF Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport