2 Billion for Onega Shipyard Modernization

The federal budget will invest 2 billion rubles ($21.8 million) into the modernization of Onega Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Yard in Karelia according to an order signed by RF Premier Mikhail Mishustin, the RF Government press office said.

The federal investment will be used to fulfil the works planned at the second stage of the modernization project, which include the reconstruction of the hydrotechnical structures and industrial facilities.

The modernization and re-equipment of the yard will increase its capacity allowing of building state of the art civilian vessels, Mishustin said.

It is also planned that Onega Shipyard will modernize auxiliary vessels like tugboats, LNG bunker barges, pilot boats and dredging fleet, he added.

The Onega Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Yard modernization project is carried out in accordance with the commission of RF President Vladimir Putin.

Photo: Onega Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Yard