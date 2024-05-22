SeaNews Information&Consulting
КБ «Вымпел» представило концепт-проект универсального сухогруза-контейнеровоза
22.05.2024

Vympel Presents Universal dry Cargo / Container Ship Design

    • Vympel Design Bureau has developed a concept design of a universal dry cargo / container vessel Belomorets 00111 and presented it to potential customers, United Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement.

    The concept suggests two modifications, 00111A and 00111B.

    00111A is equipped with a single-shaft propulsion system with a three-perch steering device. The application of single-shaft propulsion system in combination with the midship coefficient of 0.88 allows to use domestic engines with capacity of 1,200 kW to 1,600 kW capacity, as well as to reduce fuel and operating costs and the cost of construction of the vessel. The speed of the dry cargo ship will be up to 11 knots. The deadweight is 2,800/5,050 tons at a draft of 3.6/5 m in river/sea respectively.

    00111B is a modification with an increased midship coefficient of 0.93, twin-shaft power plant and increased deadweight of 3250/5500 tons at drafts of 3.6/5 m in river/sea respectively. The speed is up to 10 knots.

    The 00111 vessels are designed for transporting containers including reefer units, general cargo, high and heavy cargo, grain and other solid bulk, timber and logs, metal in bundles and coils, as well as IMO cargo.

    Both the modifications have an extra-long cargo hold measuring 78.7 meters, both measure 120 meters LOA, 13.4 meters beam and have a container capacity of 244 TEU.

    Photo: United Shipbuilding Corporation


  •  




