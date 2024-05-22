SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Внешнеторговый оборот Россия – ЕС, 3 месяца 2024
22.05.2024

Russia – EU Trade Turnover in Q1 2024 Down 40% YoY

    • In January-March 2024, the trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the European Union dropped 40% year-on-year down to 17.8 bn euro.

    According to Eurostat, while exports from EU countries to Russia were down 29.4% during the period under report to 8.1 bn euro, imports from Russia to the European Union declined by 46.7% down to 9.7 bn euro.

    In March 2024, exports from EU countries into Russia were down 36.8% year-on-year and down 3.7% month-on-month making 2.7 bn euro.

    Imports from Russia into the European Union declined by 22.1% year-on-year and increased 5.2% month-on-month to 3.2 bn euro in March 2024.

    In January-March 2024, Russia continued to rate the tenth largest importer from the EU. Among the largest exporters to the EU countries, Russia also occupies the tenth position.


  •  




