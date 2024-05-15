SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
TMS Awards 2024 Call for Entries
15.05.2024

TMS Awards 2024 Call for Entries

    • The Maritime Standard is launching a call for entries to the 11th edition of The Maritime Standard Awards 2024. A glittering, high quality event with key decision makers from across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent in attendance, The Maritime Standard Awards will take place at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai on Tuesday, 6th November.

    There will be over 24 different awards presented on the night, the majority of which will be selected by an eminent panel of independent judges. A full list of categories, and how to enter, can be found on the website https://www.tmsawards.com/

    Nominations are invited from companies active in shipping, ports and other segments of the maritime market in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. Clive Woodbridge, Editor of The Maritime Standard, and Chairman of the judging panel says, “There is always a huge amount of interest in entering the TMS Awards and we fully expect another record-breaking number of nominations. The quality is always top notch and only the best of the best are successful.”

    The TMS Awards judging panel comprises of renowned experts in their fields with many years of experience in shipping, ports, shipbuilding and repair and other areas of the maritime industry. These judges are drawn from across the region and independently assess the nominations and submit marks based on predetermined criteria to ensure a transparent and fair process. 

    The final deadline for submissions is Thursday, 1st August 2024. Clive adds, “It may seem there is lots of time before the deadline, but please don’t leave it until the last minute. Start the process now and give yourselves plenty of time to do your nominees justice.”


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    20.02.2024
    Ship Finance and Trade conference highlights key industry trends
    The Maritime Standard held its relaunched Ship Finance and Trade Conference on February 14th […]
    conferenceThe Maritime StandardFinance
    0
    02.05.2024
    TMS launches second TACCC conference
    The Maritime Standard is to hold its second Transportation and Climate Change Conference (TMS […]
    conferenceThe Maritime Standard
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    16.05.2024 Global Ports Acquires Equipment for PLP and ULCT
    14.05.2024 Container Traffic via Far East Basin Ports in March 2024 Down 2.6%
    14.05.2024 Delo Acquires New STS Crane for Its Novorossiysk Container Terminal
    08.05.2024 Russian Railways’ Laden Container Traffic Up 9.4% YoY in January-April 2024
    07.05.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Azov and Black Sea Ports Down 4.1% in March
    03.05.2024 Rail Service from Moscow to Kazakhstan
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    17.05.2024 New Head of RF Federal Customs Service Appointed
    06.05.2024 Russia Suspends Sugar Exports
    02.05.2024 Russian Government Extends Quota for Mineral Fertilizers Export
    24.04.2024 Investment Program for United Shipbuilding Corp to Be Developed
    22.04.2024 Additional Quota for Grain Exports
    17.04.2024 Clothes Will Be Subject to ID Labelling in Eurasian Economic Union
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •