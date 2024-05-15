TMS Awards 2024 Call for Entries

The Maritime Standard is launching a call for entries to the 11th edition of The Maritime Standard Awards 2024. A glittering, high quality event with key decision makers from across the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent in attendance, The Maritime Standard Awards will take place at the iconic Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai on Tuesday, 6th November.

There will be over 24 different awards presented on the night, the majority of which will be selected by an eminent panel of independent judges. A full list of categories, and how to enter, can be found on the website https://www.tmsawards.com/

Nominations are invited from companies active in shipping, ports and other segments of the maritime market in the Middle East and the Indian Subcontinent. Clive Woodbridge, Editor of The Maritime Standard, and Chairman of the judging panel says, “There is always a huge amount of interest in entering the TMS Awards and we fully expect another record-breaking number of nominations. The quality is always top notch and only the best of the best are successful.”

The TMS Awards judging panel comprises of renowned experts in their fields with many years of experience in shipping, ports, shipbuilding and repair and other areas of the maritime industry. These judges are drawn from across the region and independently assess the nominations and submit marks based on predetermined criteria to ensure a transparent and fair process.

The final deadline for submissions is Thursday, 1st August 2024. Clive adds, “It may seem there is lots of time before the deadline, but please don’t leave it until the last minute. Start the process now and give yourselves plenty of time to do your nominees justice.”