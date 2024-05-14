SeaNews Information&Consulting
В Москве строят верфь электросудов
14.05.2024

New Yard in Moscow to Build Electric Vessels

    • A yard to build electrically-powered vessels is under construction in Moscow in the area of Nagatinsky Zaton opposite the Southern river port, the Moscow municipal authorities said quoting a post by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin in his social media account.

    ‘Electrically-powered river pleasure boats are increasingly popular with Muscovites and tourists. It means that regular river navigation development programme in in demand. In this connection, we have taken a decision to build a specialized yard to build environmentally friendly electrically-powered vessels of various sizes in Moscow,’ Sobyanin said.

    He added that the yard is to start operating by the end of this year delivering vessels to regularly navigate the Moskva River and gradually to replace all the older vessels.

    The yard construction started in October 2023. The shipbuilding cluster will occupy an area of more than 23,000 square meters. The yard will function as a full-cycle production facility including steel cutting (up to 40 tons per vessel), section welding (up to five kilometers of welds), hull painting (up to 500 square meters of surfaces), equipment installation and completion (over 8 thousand components), testing, launching and delivery. A design bureau will also be set up on the premises.

    ‘The new yard will build and service river pleasure and regular boats ad, in future cruise ships as well,’ Sobyanin said. ‘We will set up a full production cycle facility with a design bureau that will employ the most advanced and environmentally friendly technology, with 70% of equipment to be of Russian make,’ he added.

    The yard will be capable of building up to 20 vessels annually, with a construction period of some 270 days per vessel. The yard will use automated equipment, 3D printing, digital twins, end-to-end quality control and other advanced technologies.

    Photo: Moscow municipality


