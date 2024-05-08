SeaNews Information&Consulting
Рус
Начались швартовные испытания атомного ледокола «Якутия»
08.05.2024

“Yakutia” Nuclear Icebreaker Starts Mooring Trials

    • St. Petersburg-based Baltic Shipyard has started the mooring trials of the 22220 Design nuclear icebreaker “Yakutia”, United Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement.

    The yard will test the vessel’s systems and mechanisms, the quality of shipboard equipment assembly, and tune up the equipment.

    After the mooring trials are completed, the icebreaker will be ready for sea trials.

    Vessel particulars:

    • LOA: 174 m,
    • Beam: 34 m,
    • Draft: 10.5 m / 9.3 m,
    • Deep displacement: 33.54 thousand tons,
    • Power unit capacity: 60 MW,
    • Life cycle: 40 years,
    • Crew: 54 people.

    Photo: United Shipbuilding Corporation


    Leave a Reply

  •  




