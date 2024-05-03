Sevmash Lays Keel for Floating Dock

A keel laying ceremony for the new “Sukhona” 02122 Design floating dock was held at Sevmash Shipyard, United Shipbuilding Corporation said in a statement.

The dock is designed for lifting and launching ships on the horizontal slipway, as well as docking and repair works. It will be one of the largest objects in terms of displacement built by Sevmash.

The dock will be equipped with a 15-ton capacity portal crane, digital intra-ship communication and technical equipment management systems.

The dock will have ten watertight compartments and continuous decks along the entire length of the hull. The maximum weight of vessel to be served is 23.5 thousand tons. The crew of the non-self-propelled autonomous floating dock “Sukhona” will consist of 76 persons.

The dock construction is to be completed in 2026.

Photo: United Shipbuilding Corporation