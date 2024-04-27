SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Балк-контейнеры от «Модуля»
27.04.2024

Modul Builds Bulk Containers for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg

    • Modul has built eight special purpose bulk containers for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg. The equipment will be used for cargo delivery from railcars to vessels at the dry bulk terminal.

    The blk container design was developed in cooperation by the two companies’ specialists on the basis of a standard 20’ unit, which was additionally strengthened and added an inner case coated with an epoxy-based paint with a layer thickness of almost 500 microns, which prevents abrasion.

    The new model of bulk containers has a life cycle 3-4 time longer than the one previously used, while its maintenance is about 3.5 times cheaper, Modul said.

    Modul opened its container repair center in St. Petersburg in 2009. The facility can repair up to 160 containers of different types daily. Since 2023, it also repairs container semi-trailers.

    Photo: courtesy of Modul


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    07.03.2024
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic up 11% in January-February
    Russian Railways have reported an 11.1% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic in January-February […]
    Only for subscribers
    2024Russian RailwaysContainers
    0
    12.03.2024
    Modul Wins Contract from Syktyvkar Paper and Pulp Mill
    Syktyvkar Paper and Pulp Mill and Modul have signed a long-term cooperation contract for […]
    ContractExportModulСыктывкар
    0
    15.01.2024
    Russian Railways’ Container Traffic Grows 14% YoY in 2023
    Russian Railways have reported a 14.1% year-on-year increase in rail container traffic for the […]
    Only for subscribers
    2023Russian RailwaysContainers
    0
    16.02.2024
    Modul Adds Ports to Russia – Latin America Deep Sea Service
    Modul has announced the expansion of its MAREX Russia – Latin America deep sea […]
    Deep SeaLatin AmericaMAREXModul
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    27.04.2024 Modul Builds Bulk Containers for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg
    26.04.2024 Container Traffic via Baltic Basin Ports Up 59.4%-fold in March 2024
    26.04.2024 FESCO Adds “Kapitan Maslov” Container Vessel to Fleet
    24.04.2024 Delo Considers Terminal Project in Sri Lanka
    23.04.2024 Container Traffic via Russian Ports Up 9% in March 2024
    22.04.2024 Global Ports’ Baltic Terminals Surge 10-Fold YoY in Q1 2024
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    24.04.2024 Investment Program for United Shipbuilding Corp to Be Developed
    22.04.2024 Additional Quota for Grain Exports
    17.04.2024 Clothes Will Be Subject to ID Labelling in Eurasian Economic Union
    15.04.2024 Additional Restrictions on Russia-Finland Maritime Border
    04.04.2024 Russia to Subsidize Shipboard Equipment Manufacturers
    29.03.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Appointed
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •