Modul Builds Bulk Containers for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg

Modul has built eight special purpose bulk containers for Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg. The equipment will be used for cargo delivery from railcars to vessels at the dry bulk terminal.

The blk container design was developed in cooperation by the two companies’ specialists on the basis of a standard 20’ unit, which was additionally strengthened and added an inner case coated with an epoxy-based paint with a layer thickness of almost 500 microns, which prevents abrasion.

The new model of bulk containers has a life cycle 3-4 time longer than the one previously used, while its maintenance is about 3.5 times cheaper, Modul said.

Modul opened its container repair center in St. Petersburg in 2009. The facility can repair up to 160 containers of different types daily. Since 2023, it also repairs container semi-trailers.

Photo: courtesy of Modul