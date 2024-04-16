Taman Port Boundaries Expanded

The Government of the Russian Federation by Order No 377 of February 19, 2024 has introduced amendments into the description of the borders of the port of Taman, the press office of Rosmorport reports.

The amendments add four land plots to the territory of the port, where an ammonia and mineral fertilizers terminal with an annual capacity of 5 mn tons is being built.

The terminal will include warehouses for ammonia and carbamide, ammonia pipelines, berths, approaching roads and rails, and other infrastructure.

Photo: OTEKO