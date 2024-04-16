SeaNews Information&Consulting
Buy Subscription
Рус
Buy Subscription
Enter
Изменение границ морского порта Тамань
16.04.2024

Taman Port Boundaries Expanded

    • The Government of the Russian Federation by Order No 377 of February 19, 2024 has introduced amendments into the description of the borders of the port of Taman, the press office of Rosmorport reports.

    The amendments add four land plots to the territory of the port, where an ammonia and mineral fertilizers terminal with an annual capacity of 5 mn tons is being built.

    The terminal will include warehouses for ammonia and carbamide, ammonia pipelines, berths, approaching roads and rails, and other infrastructure.

    Photo: OTEKO


    • Leave a Reply

    Related content
    27.02.2024
    Taman Port Boundaries Expanded
    The Government of the Russian Federation has expanded the boundaries of the port of […]
    AmmoniaFertilizersTerminalTaman
    0
    09.04.2024
    World’s Largest Mineral Fertilizers Warehouse 60% Ready
    OTEKO, an operator of marine terminals in the port of Taman, continues building the […]
    FertilizersOTEKOWarehouseTaman
    0


  •  




    • Container Shipping Show All
    12.04.2024 FESCO Launches Regular LCL Service from Viet Nam to Russia via Vladivostok
    11.04.2024 New Terminal Tractors and Reach Stackers at PLP
    10.04.2024 MSC Expands Batumi Service Rotation
    09.04.2024 Ruscon Resumes Multimodal Service to Russian far East
    08.04.2024 Russian Railways’ Domestic Container Traffic Up 17% YoY in Q1 2024
    05.04.2024 Agroexpress Delivers First Tangerines
    Goverment Regulation Show All
    15.04.2024 Additional Restrictions on Russia-Finland Maritime Border
    04.04.2024 Russia to Subsidize Shipboard Equipment Manufacturers
    29.03.2024 New Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport Appointed
    27.03.2024 More Than 1,700 Vessels to Be Built by 2037
    21.03.2024 President Putin Signs Decree On Establishing North-South Joint Stock Company
    19.03.2024 Imports to Port Special Economic Zone Subject to Declaring
    Vacancies Show All

    No publications found
  • Login
  • No Fields Found.
    •